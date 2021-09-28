General

The hotels in Lumbini area have announced various offers in their services to customers to rev up their business hit by COVID-19 pandemic. The hotels here have offered discount on food and accommodation targeting the domestic tourists, the Lumbini Hotel Association (LHA) stated. The Association believes that this offer will help prop up the tourism business weakened by the pandemic. It is expected to attract visitors to Lumbini.

LHA has made arrangements for providing 25 per cent discount in hotel stay and 10 per cent discount on food, LHA President Mithun Shrestha said. "This offer has been announced targeting tourists visiting Lumbini," he said.

It is said the number of tourists has started to increase gradually in Lumbini, the birthplace of the Buddha, with the lifting of the restrictions put in place to contain the risk of COVID-19.

Along with the hotels in Lumbini area, the hotels in neighbouring Bhairahawa city have also announced heavy discount offers, the Siddhartha Hotel Association (SHA) stated. SHA president Chadra Prakash Shrestha said the hotels in Bhairahawa area have provided 25 to 50 per cent special discount on accommodation as well as on food based on the type of menu.

Source: National News Agency Nepal