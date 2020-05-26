Science & Technology

The Development and Technology Committee of the House of Representatives has directed the government to keep the expansion of the broadband internet service in high priority in the allocations of the next fiscal year’s budget.

Nepal Telecom Authority has been operating the broadband internet service through the Rural Telecommunications Development Fund.

The committee called attention of the government on the need of rapid development and expansion of internet service, in a qualitative manner, throughout the country, concluding that it was necessary to make every sector including education, health and industry among others technology-friendly in view of the situation brought about by COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee’s meeting Monday instructed the government and the Authority to pay attention to make a clear-cut action plan and expand quality service on time. The committee issued this directive after acquiring information regarding the progress made so far in connection with expansion of the broadband internet service and the information superhighway from the related officials of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Nepal Telecommunications Authority and Nepal Telecom.

Source: National News Agency Nepal