A thatched house and an animal shelter at Paiyuthanthap of Jaimini municipality-9 in Baglung district were destroyed in a fire on Sunday evening. Property worth approximately Rs 1 million was gutted in the incident, said the police. A short-circuit is to blame for the blaze.

Grains, utensils, cash and ornaments were destroyed in the incident, said Lalita Devi Sarkini, a fire victim. The destroyed house belonged to Sarkini and the animal hut to Man Bahadur Nepali. Family of Sarkini and Nepali saved their life from the fire by rushing to safety immediately, local people said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal