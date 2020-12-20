General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari today dissolved the House of Representatives in accordance with Clause 1 and 7 of Article 76 and Article 85 of the Constitution of Nepal, and announced date for the election.

Issuing a press release today, Spokesperson at the Office of the President, Badrinath Adhikari, said the House of Representatives (HoR), the lower house of the federal parliament, has been dissolved and elections to the HoR slated for coming April 30 for first phase and May 10 for the second phase as per the recommendation made by Prime Minister with the decision of Nepal government (Council of Ministers). It is done as per the spirit and values of parliamentary system of our own and the practices in various countries with parliamentary system, he added.

PM KP Oli made the recommendation in line with the meeting of the Council of Ministers held this morning.

Nepal had conducted the election to the present HoR on November 20, 2017.

Source: National News Agency Nepal