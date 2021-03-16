General

The House of Representatives (HoR), the lower house of the Federal Parliament, is convening at 1 pm today.

In the meeting, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota is expected to nominate members to preside over the meeting of the House as per Rule 10 (1) of the HoR Regulations, 2075.

Likewise, the Speaker will present a condolence proposal on the demise of Dinesh Chandra Yadav, member of the erstwhile Constituent Assembly, the Federal Parliament Secretariat stated.

The HoR is meeting for the third time today after the Supreme Court reinstated the lower house on February 23. Before this, the HoR meeting was convened on March 7 and 10. A meeting of the HoR Business Advisory Committee was also held on Monday for operation of the House business.

The President, on December 20, dissolved the HoR on the recommendation of the government and the Supreme Court had reinstated the lower house after hearing the writs challenging the house dissolution.

