House of Representatives to meet Thursday



Kathmandu: The House of Representatives will meet next on Thursday.

Speaker Devraj Ghimire announced that the next meeting of the lower house will be held on June 27.

Earlier, the House of Representatives endorsed the Bill designed to amend some Nepal Acts related to facilitating investment, 2081.

Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Damodar Bhandari responded to questions raised by the MPs during the discussion on the Bill.

Speaker Ghimire presented the proposal seeking consideration on the passage of the bill for a decision.

Source: National News Agency Nepal