Senior advocate Sushil Panta has argued that the House of Representatives, the lower house of parliament, has been dissolved in course of the parliamentary exercise as Nepal is a country adhering to the parliamentary system.

Pleading on behalf the Prime Minister in course of the hearing on the writ petitions against the dissolution of the House of Representatives today, the 16th day of hearing taking place in the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, he insisted that the lower house of parliament had been dissolved as per the parliamentary practice as per Article 74 of the Constitution of Nepal.

He asserted that the Article 74 provides for the right to dissolve the House of Representatives and Article 85 was adequate for that. Referring to the dissolution of the House of Representatives by then Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala in 2051 BS and by then Prime Minister Man Mohan Adhikri in 2052 BS, senior advocate Panta stated that the latest dissolution of the House of Representatives by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was well in line with the parliamentary exercise.

Answering a query from the bench, he said Nepal's present parliamentary system was both a ' reformed' and 'hybrid' type of parliamentary system.

Senior advocate Panta has started pleading in the bench after Attorney General Agni Prasad Kharel finished his on Tuesday. Pleading of advocates from the defendants' side has started from Monday after the pleading from the petitioners' side concluded on Sunday. Panta continued his pleading today also as he could not conclude it on Tuesday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal