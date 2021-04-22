General

The State Affairs Committee of the Federal Parliament has directed the government to form the COVID-19 prevention, control, coordination, facilitation and monitoring committee led by federal parliamentarian comprising the province assembly members and people's representatives from the local levels.

A meeting of the Committee held Thursday has asked the government to ensure systematic provisions on the border point and set up a dedicated medical and security team as well as set up a well-equipped PCR testing lab at least in a location in the concerned districts.

Similarly, the Committee has called for formation of an all-side high-level committee with the participation of political parties, public health experts and stakeholders to chart out a coordinated strategy in the wake of second wave of COVID-19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal