Health & Safety

Despite the rising cases of Covid patients, the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of House of Representatives (HoR) has announced to continue monitoring in the areas that have direct concerns towards citizens' life.

Committee's chair Shashi Shrestha said that today's meeting of the Committee decided to carry out monitoring even in the time of coronavirus infection for effectiveness of the programmes unveiled to control the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the issue of good governance and other areas that have direct impacts on public life.

"We cannot remain aloof from the complex situation of the present time. By applying protocol, we need to make people feel about the presence of their parents," Shrestha said while sharing the conclusion of the meeting.

According to her, the Committee will monitor the issues of artificial shortage of goods, sales of date expired goods, black marketing and others in the time of pandemic.

She shared that the monitoring this time will be basically focused in the Kathmandu Valley and the adjoining regions.

In the monitoring, limited number of people's representatives will participate and all sorts of health protocols would be followed.

In today's meeting of the Committee, a sub-committee formed to study the reports of the Election Commission of Nepal and Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has submitted its study report.

Committee's members are given a weeklong period to offer their recommendations after holding discussions over the reports.

Source: National News Agency Nepal