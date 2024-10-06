How to Get a German Opportunity Card From Bangladesh



With its work-life balanced culture and high quality of life, Germany stands out as an attractive destination for Bangladeshis seeking professional opportunities. The thriving economy of the country, a member of the EU (European Union), offers excellent prospects for skilled workers. The recent introduction of the Opportunity Card has streamlined the process, making it a more structured and accessible pathway for qualified professionals. This article offers a comprehensive guide to obtaining the German Opportunity Card from Bangladesh, covering key details on eligibility criteria and application procedures.

What is the German Opportunity Card?

The Opportunity Card is a permit that allows skilled workers from countries outside the EU, EEA (European Economic Area), or Switzerland to enter Germany for employment purposes. As a residence permit, it is valid for up to one year, during which the cardholder must secure employment. To obtain the card, applicants must provide proper proof of eligibility for the rele

vant employment.

Who is Eligible for the German Opportunity Card?

The card is primarily issued to two types of citizens from non-EU, EEA, or Swiss countries:

1. Individuals with a fully recognized German professional or educational qualification:

Applicants must have an educational or professional certificate recognized in Germany, either from a home-country institution recognized by Germany or from an institution located in Germany.

2. Those who are not yet established workers but meet specific conditions:

Applicants must fulfill the following criteria:

– Hold an academic degree from a German university or a university recognized by Germany in their home country.

– Have completed at least two years of vocational training from an institution in Germany or one recognized by Germany in the home country.

– Demonstrate language proficiency: at least level A1 in German or level B2 in English according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR). An IELTS score of 5.5 to 6.5 or a TOE

FL IBT score of 72 to 94 is equivalent to CEFR level B2.

German Opportunity Card Point System

Applicants under Category 2 must meet a point-based system to increase their chances of receiving the card. Achieving a minimum of six points is necessary. The points are distributed as follows:

Equivalence of Qualifications (4 points):

Four points are awarded if the completed degree or training is partially equivalent. For professions requiring a license, four points are given before licensure, but the license test must be passed before the residence permit is granted.

Eligibility for Shortage Occupations (1 point):

One point is awarded for degrees or vocational training in shortage professions in the German job market, such as mining managers, chemists, civil engineers, and software developers. A full list of shortage occupations can be found here:

https://www.make-it-in-germany.com/fileadmin/1_Rebrush_2022/a_Fachkraefte/PDF-Dateien/3_Visum_u_Aufenthalt/2024_Mangelberufe_EN.pdf.

Professional Experience (2 t

o 3 points):

Two points for at least two years of relevant professional experience within the last five years

Three points for at least five years of experience within the last seven years.

Language Proficiency (1 to 4 points):

One point for A2-level German proficiency, two points for B1, and three points for B2 or higher.

An additional point is given for C1-level English proficiency or if the applicant is a native speaker.

Age (1 to 2 points):

– Applicants under 35 receive two points

– Those who are aged 35 to 40, receive one point.

Residence Record in Germany (1 point):

One point is given for having legally lived in Germany for at least six months in the past five years, regardless of the purpose (study, work, or travel).

Spouse as a Skilled Worker (1 point):

If one spouse meets the Opportunity Card criteria, the other spouse receives one point.

To check eligibility before starting the final application, visit the following link:

https://www.make-it-in-germany.com/en/visa-residence/self-check-

opportunity-card#c52628.

Benefits of the German Opportunity Card

This card initially allows the holder to find work in Germany for a maximum of 1 year. After this period, the card can be extended for up to 2 additional years while staying in Germany. Cardholders can pursue employment or self-employment opportunities. This permit allows for one or more part-time jobs totaling 20 hours per week. As part of their job search, cardholders can undertake a job trial for a maximum of 2 weeks per employer.

How to Apply for the German Opportunity Card

The first step in the application process is to schedule an appointment through the online application system. Link for Appointment Booking:

https://app.digital.diplo.de/registration?at=08586dd4-41f3-405d-99b9-61937b8bf271 and n= and c=visa_opportunity_card and d-id=71b77432-b1d4-4619-b2f9-8f02b629ca3e

Next, apply for the card visa online at the Germany application portal VIDEX. Application Platform Link:

https://videx.diplo.de/videx/visum-erfassung/videx-langfrist

iger-aufenthalt

After completing the application, print it out and sign it manually.

Required Documents

– Fully completed VIDEX application form signed by hand

– Valid passport (issued within the last 10 years and containing at least 2 blank pages for the visa). If there are any previous visas with data pages, copies of those pages should be attached.

One recent passport-sized photograph that meets biometric specifications (not older than 6 months)

– Signed Declaration of Consent:

(https://dhaka.diplo.de/bd-en/service/visa-einreise/-/2669542)

– Vocational or academic training certificates that are recognized by Germany (original and – photocopy)

– Applications for equivalence verification can be made through this link: https://zab.kmk.org/en/app/zeugnisbewertung. Detailed application prerequisites are available at https://zab.kmk.org/en/dab. A certificate of vocational qualification costs EUR 150 or BDT 19,766 (1 EUR = 131.77 BDT).

– Anabin database for university degrees (http://anabin.kmk.org/anab

in.html) as proof of inclusion of degree and university name

or,

Statement of Equivalence by ZAB (Central Office for Foreign Education) (original and copy):

The equivalence can be pre-checked at https://zab.kmk.org/en/app/pre-check.

– If a license to practice in the relevant field is required, original documents and copies should be attached. For example, a medical license for providing medical services.

– Previous work experience confirmation letter from former employers

– Motivation Letter or Statement of Purpose, containing the following information:

What type of work is the candidate willing to do in Germany; German language proficiency; Why did the candidate choose Germany among EU countries, etc.

– If applicable, the name of the company where the candidate has applied for a job or received an interview call.

– CV and cover letter (must be prepared in both German and English).

– A block account in Germany as proof of financial solvency: at least EUR 1,027 per month or a total of EUR 12,324 (BDT

16,23,983) for 1 year, plus sufficient funds for return flights.

– If someone else is covering the candidate’s expenses, a declaration of acceptance of responsibility on their behalf (original document to be submitted).

– Proof of Health Insurance: (This document must be provided at the time of visa collection) Minimum coverage of EUR 30,000 (BDT 39,53,220).

or, a public German health insurance document: a letter from a German healthcare provider with travel health insurance for the first 3 weeks.

– Proof of residence in Germany: (written invitation from a host family or hotel booking) must include the full address.

Additional Required Documents for Non-Professional but Qualified Candidates

– Proof of previous legal residence in Germany: valid tenancy agreement, terms of employment, service contract, passport with visa and entry stamp.

– If both husband and wife are applying jointly, attach proof of the Opportunity Card application submitted along with their marriage certificate.

Application Submissio

n and Visa Fee Payment

Once the appointment is successfully booked, a confirmation email will be sent to the candidate informing them of the specific date. On that date, the candidate should go to the German Embassy with the application form and all necessary documents for the card visa.

Address of the German Embassy in Dhaka: Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, 11 Madani Avenue, Baridhara Diplomatic Enclave, Dhaka-1212.

The card visa application processing fee is EUR 75 (BDT 9,883).

Processing Timeframe for the Card

Processing the Opportunity Card application can take anywhere from a few weeks to a maximum of 6 months. It is advisable to apply well in advance and submit up-to-date documents to avoid unnecessary delays. The candidate will be notified via email or phone call from the German Embassy when the card is ready.

Conclusion

The crucial aspect of obtaining the German Opportunity Card from Bangladesh is the importance of proficiency in the German language, alongside English for a competit

ive edge. Ensuring qualifications are recognized by German authorities is crucial across all professions. Additionally, submitting accurate and thorough documentation is key to a smooth application process. Adhering to these principles significantly enhances the chances of realizing the dream of working in Germany.

Source:United News of Bangladesh