The Himalayan Rescue Association (HRA) has mobilised a mobile team at three locations, targeting those on mountain trekking.

The medical squads have been assigned at the Sagarmatha Basecamp and Pheriche in Solukhumbu, and Manang village of Manang.

According to Association Chief Executive Officer, Govinda Basyal, the team comprising one foreign doctor and two Nepalis has been sent to Mt Everest Base Camp while two foreigners and one Nepali has been sent to the Feriche. Likewise, the squad of two foreigners and one Nepali is to provide services in Manang. The medical teams are accompanied by the Associations employees.

As the Association identifies its self it is a voluntary non-profit organization formed in 1973 with an objective to reduce casualties in the Nepal Himalayas, especially keeping in view the increasing number of Nepalese and foreigners who trek up into the remote wilderness.

Source: National News Agency Nepal