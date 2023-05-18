General

Huawei BUET ICT Academy has sought application for the 2nd batch of Huawei Certified ICT Associate (HCIA) certificate.

Interested candidates can register till 25 May to join the class from June 8, 2023 at ECE Building, BUET, said a press release today.

Fourth-year undergraduate students, post-graduate students and graduates from the relevant engineering departments (EEE/CSE/CS/ICE/ECE/ETE/EECE/IT) can avail this opportunity to brush up skills as hands-on training.

The new batch will have training on Cloud Computing and Storage for seven weeks where each week will have four hours of classes, said the press release.

Students can submit the application form at https://iict.buet.ac.bd/ or https://eee.buet.ac.bd/. Then the applicants need to wait for the confirmation email from the authorities.

For it, 30 participants in each course will be selected. Selected students will be asked to pay the registration fee through Pay Order (PO)/Demand Draft (DD) in favor of 'Huawei-BUET ICT Academy' and submit the PO/DD to the Huawei-BUET ICT Academy.

Finally, after sending a scanned copy/photocopy of the PO/DD to this email (huaweibuetict@gmail.com), participants will receive a confirmation email with further instructions.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha