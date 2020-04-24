Health & Safety

Security has been tightened at local levels sharing border with Hatuwagadhi after a person was found to have been contracted with coronavirus at Hatuwagadhi rural municipality in Bhojpur district.

The security has been ramped up at borders of Ram Prasad Rai, Pauwadungma and Amachowk rural municipalities sharing borders connected with Hatuwagadhi.

Chairperson of Pauwadungma rural municipality, Kiran Rai said they have tightened security along the Martang border and quarantine has been constructed at Andherighat adjacent to the borders of Martang and Dhankuta

Chair Rai added those entering into the rural municipality would be allowed only after staying in quarantine for 21 days and subsequent health tests.

He further said, “Coronavirus has been confirmed at local level connected with our border. It is the time to remain aware. So we have tightened the movement from the areas linked with Hatuwagadhi rural municipality.”

Local youths along with security personnel have been involved in maintaining security of border points.

A 26-year person of Hatueagadhi rural municipality in Bhojpur district was tested positive for corornavirus.

Chief District Officer of Bhojpur, Basanta Raj Puri, said that the coronavirus infected people had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 13.—

Source: National News Agency