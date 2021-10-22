General

There is a lack of budget and technical staffs in carrying out technical assessment started by the National Vigilance Centre to make development construction projects sustainable.

The post of Chief of Technical Division of the Centre under the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers has remained vacant from mid-June 2019.

Spokesperson of the Centre, Gyan Raj Subedi, told RSS that problem is seen in carrying out test of the quality of development projects in lack of human resources. Although there is a quota for five technical under-secretaries at the Technical Division of the Centre, there are only two engineers.

The Centre has been conducting technical tests of projects of national pride and priority. Such activities have been hampered as technical staffs do not want to come to the Centre.

He further said that although government in its policy and programme mentions to increase scope of technical test of development projects every year, budget is allocated in minimal amount.

Only Rs 8.5 million has been allocated for technical tests of development projects in the current fiscal year. There is no situation to carry out technical tests of the development projects due to lack of budget and human resources, according to the Centre.

Source: National News Agency Nepal