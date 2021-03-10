Human Rights, legal-Judicial

Several human rights defenders have demanded protection of Gangamaya Adhikari’s life.

Adhikari has been staging strikes at Bir Hospital in Kathmandu, demanding legal action against those involved in the murder of her son Krishna Prasad Adhikari.

Organizing a press conference here today, the human rights activities also demanded that the culprits be brought to justice.

National Human Rights Commission’s former member Prof Dr Kapil Shrestha commented that the government had cavalier attitude towards Gangamaya who was waging peaceful protest and was struggling for justice in the country.

Likewise, Prajatantrik Bichar Samaj’s President Dr Kedarnath Singh also blamed that the State had been ignoring the protest of Gangamaya who has been staging protest for a long time. Advocate Dinesh Tripathi asserted that Gangamaya’s life was at stake and her life should be saved.

Similarly, advocate Indra Prasad Aryal demanded action against those involved in murder of Gangamaya’s son.

Source: National News Agency Nepal