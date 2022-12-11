Human Rights

On the occasion of the 74th International Human Rights Day, the Human Rights Network Morang honoured two human rights activists.

The honoured are Maiti Nepal province 1 coordinator Binod Pokharel and province chief of Jagaran Nepal Pratikshya Basnet.

Mayor of Biratnagar metropolis, Nagesh Koirala honoured them with shawls. Mayor Koirala highlighted the need of proactive engagement of organizations working in the field of human rights since anti-human rights incidents are taking place in one or another way.

Chief District Officer of Morang Kashiraj Dahal said entire society should be cautious to check the incidents of human rights violation to build a civilized and prosperous society.

Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) province chairperson Leeballav Ghimire, deputy chief of district coordination committee Morang Usha Jha and Human Rights Commission province chief Pawan Bhatta, among others stressed the need of vigilance from all sides to check human rights violations in society. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal