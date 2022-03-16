General

Some human rights organisations today reached out to the family of an 18-month child who was raped and murdered in Morang district. The family was also provided with a monetary assistance of Rs 10,000.

A team of representatives from the Informal Sector Service Center (INSEC) Nepal, Maiti Nepal and Aafanta Nepal also inquired about the situation of the victim's family, said Punya Adhikari, officer of the INSEC office, Province 1.

On March 11, a group of two people allegedly gang-raped and killed the toddler in Sundarharaicha Municipality-7 in Morang district. The girl was found in a small bush in late evening with a severe injury including from the physical assault after one and half hour of her missing from home. Later, she died in a hospital.

The suspects lured and brought the girl in isolation, away from her home when she was alone, before gang-raping and murdering her. The Morang police have arrested the suspects—Ajaya Chaudhary, 25, and Mithun Chaudhary, 28, both of Sundarharaicha Municipality-7—in the case.

During the meeting with the human rights team, the victim's family urged them to take initiatives in taking action against the murderers.

The team took stock of the situation of the family and of whether or not they have been under pressure or influenced to reconcile with the murderers.

The team also provided food items to the victim's family.

Superintendent of Police Janardan GC said that investigations were underway and assured that murderers would be punished as per laws.

Source: National News Agency Nepal