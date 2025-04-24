Humla Achieves 96.04% Literacy Rate, Set for ‘Literate District’ Status



Kathmandu: Humla is set to be declared a literate district on May 23, marking a significant achievement in educational development. The district will earn the ‘literate zone’ status following the successful literacy of 96.04% of its residents aged 15-60 years.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Education Development and Coordination Unit made the decision to declare the district a literate zone due to all seven local levels meeting the required literacy standards. This milestone was confirmed during a meeting chaired by Committee Chief, Shiva Raj Sharma, where it was noted that the district satisfied all necessary criteria for the designation.





Of the 35,345 people in Humla within the specified age range, 33,954 individuals have attained literacy, stated Yogesh Ale Magar, the Officiating Chief of the Unit. The literacy rates across the district’s municipalities are impressive, with Namkha at 96%, Simkot at 95.6%, Kharpunath at 95.5%, Sarkegad at 95.74%, Chankheli at 95.24%, Adanchuli at 95.28%, and Taajkot leading with 98.28% literacy.

