General

The District Election Office, Humla has begun preparing for the upcoming elections, and also published an election program for the same. Elections to the House of Representatives are slated for April 30 and May 10.

The office has announced dates for updating of the voter's roll, claim and protest, and correcting them from January 28 to February 3, according to acting district election officer Mahesh Kumar Thapa. The office of the name registration officer shall remain open even during public holiday from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

The District Election Office, Humla has designated assistant name registration officials in all the seven rural municipalities of the district.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the stakeholders held at the District Administration Office, Humla decided to seek recommendations of the local level units to make the voting and polling centres easy, efficient and voter-friendly. There will be 52 voting centres in 44 wards of the seven rural municipalities.

There are 13 parties registered at the district election office.

Source: National News Agency Nepal