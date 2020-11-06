General

The International Watercolour Society (IWS) Nepal is organizing the 'Hundred Days' Fine Art Workshop from November 8 to 12.

IWS Nepal president and the event coordinator, NB Gurung said the fine arts workshop would run continuously for 100 hours to give the message of collectively fighting at the global level against COVID-19 and the humanitarian crisis it has brought about.

According to him, the online art workshop will be conducted by adopting necessary health precautions and fully obeying the health protocols. In this context, the required preparations have been completed for the programme being organised under the leadership of IWS.

Seventy-three artists have been selected for the workshop. One artist will work for two hours to prepare the painting. Twenty-three artists have been selected as reserve for any contingency in course of the workshop.

Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Parbat Gurung is scheduled to inaugurate the workshop amidst a programme at Nepal Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA). Artists will join the workshop virtually from different places.

Source: National News Agency Nepal