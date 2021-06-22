General

Locals who were facing acute shortage of foods of Benighat Rorang ward 2 have got food supplies. Locals of Laipur, Banskhola, Kafaltar, Kharcha, Panchling, Bhaltar, Tahrigaun were provided edible goods today.

A total of 65 families were provided with rice, cooking oil, sugar, salt and soap. The Jagaran Manch team has provided the food supplies to the poor communities.

The Mancha chair Radha Shrestha led team reached the localities with relief materials. The locals were forced to stay hungry for lack of foods for the past few days.

The RSS had covered the news about the pathetic situation of locals, which led to helping hands coming to their support.

Source: National News Agency Nepal