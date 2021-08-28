Key Issues

A relay hunger strike launched by Kathmandu district president of the Nepali Congress, Sabuj Baniya, ended on Saturday evening after the party leadership was positive about addressing his demands, it has been said.

The demands put forth by the agitators include the commencement of party general convention at ward levels of all 77 districts at once and the provision for a district party president from an election constituency to be a representative to the party general convention automatically. Likewise, lists of active party membership should be made public and errors to this effect be corrected.

NC leader and former party general secretary Krishna Prasad Sitaula and party leaders Dr Minendra Rijal and Ramesh Lekhak reached the protesting site at Samepa and broke the strike launched by Baniya.

"I ended the protest as the party establishment is supportive of me and party president Sher Bahadur Deuba was positive to address my demands," said leader Baniya.

Earlier, party President Deuba and senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel discussed the demands put forth by the protestor Baniya.

Source: National News Agency Nepal