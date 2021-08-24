General

A delegation of the Human Rights and Peace Society (HURPES) called on Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Gyanendra Bahadur Karki today.

On the occasion, the HURPES deputation drew the attention of the government towards contemporary issues as transitional justice, human rights and peace.

In the meeting held at the Ministry, HURPES urged the government to take the transitional justice to a logical conclusion and to promptly amend the 'Act Related to the Truth and Reconcilaition Commission and the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappeared Persons' in line with the Supreme Court's verdict concerning the same and as per the spirit of international human rights and humanitarian laws.

Govt urged to ratify Rome Statute

Similarly, the delegation called on the government to promptly make and reform laws in accord with international human rights conventions to which Nepal is a state party, and also to ratify the Rome Statute, HURPES general secretary Ram Krishna Baral said.

The delegation comprised of HURPES president Govinda Khanal, advisor Homkanta Chaulagain, general secrtary Baral, central member Krishna Narayan Shrestha, among the officials.

Source: National News Agency Nepal