Human Rights, legal-Judicial

Human Rights and Peace Society (HURPES) has launched a campaign "Let's collect oxygen cylinders, save lives" at a time when prohibitory orders are in force due to the risk of new variant of the corona virus.

Office-bearers of the Society including President Govinda Khanal handed over 10 units of big cylinders filled with oxygen to Health Minister of Lumbini Province, Bhoj Prasad Shrestha.

The cylinders would be distributed to COVID hospitals through the Ministry. The Society had on May 19 fed monkeys of Pashupati area and distributed foodstuffs worth Rs 16,000 to the helpless cow protection movement on May 18.

Likewise, the Society had also provided foodstuffs worth Rs 23,000 to Conflict Victim and Disabled Society, Sankhu, Kathmandu on May 16 as well as distributed masks, sanitizer at Jorpati chowk.

A delegation of the Society held discussion with mayor of Gokarneshwor municipality, Santosh Chalise, on May 18, drawing attention for the establishment of oxygen plant.

Source: National News Agency Nepal