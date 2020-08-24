General

A protest rally was taken out here today against rising abuse and threats to medicos, the frontline health workers in the battle against the deadly virus, in different parts of the country.

The Human Rights and Peace Society ( HURPES) this morning staged the demonstration, seeking people’s respect to medical/ health workers, cooperation with security forces, protection of media workers and manifestation of goodwill during the crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic. The participants of the demonstration sought action against those involved in the abuse of COVID-19 frontline workforce.

Society chair Uttam Pudasaini, advisor Homkant Chaulagain and Society Kathmandu chapter chair Jagannath Pudasaini spoke the need of lending cooperation to the efforts launched from health, security and media sectors to contain the pandemic. They urged one and all to acknowledge the contributions of the workforce associated with these above mentioned sensitive areas in the battle against virus and cooperate with them, giving them due respect. Over one-and-a-half dozen of human rights activists joined the demonstration. As Society chair Pudasaini said, safety measures and social distancing were taken during the demonstration.

Source: National News Agency Nepal