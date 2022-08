General

CPN (UML) chairperson and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that he is deeply grieved by the demise of Nepali Congress leader Pradeep Giri.

"I am grief-stricken by the death of a thinker and politician friend Pradeep Giri," the UML Chair stated in his tweeter post this morning.

MP and socialist thinker Giri died at Mediciti Hospital, Lalitpur at 9.30 pm on Saturday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal