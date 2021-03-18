Key Issues

NCP (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has clarified that he had not eyed on the post of Prime Minister and laying a claim for it.

Speaking at a press conference organized by the Press Organization Nepal, Sindhuli Chapter in Sindhuli on Thursday, leader Dahal reiterated that neither him nor his party had eyed on the prime ministerial post. “Political consensus will decide who will be the next prime minister for which the political parties are currently holding discussions,” shared Dahal assuring, “Consensus would be forged soon.”

Dahal expressed his displeasure over the conspiracies that he said were being hatched against democracy, inclusiveness, proportional system and constitution.

Disapproving of the working style of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, the former Prime Minister asserted that the truth, justice and system always prevail at the end.

Underscoring broader unity among the communist parties, he viewed that all the honest communist people should stand for the unity among the communists.

Furthermore, he clarified that there will not be any reshuffle in the provincial government until there was any such rearrangement in the federal government.

On a different note, he said that President Bidya Devi Bhandari in a recently held all-party meeting had appraised the attendants about her impending visit to Bangladesh.

According to him, the Prime Minister, however, had hinted towards the dissolution of the House of Representatives yet again. “Such a remark from the PM is a matter of concern for the political parties.”

Source: National News Agency Nepal