Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba today clarified that he was not in a race for a new prime minister.

"Naturally, there is a possibility to fight for prime minister as main opposition party is a strong opposition. But, there is no hurry for the post. Neither there are attempts for this," he however said.

He was inaugurating the 13th annual general meeting of BP Memorial Community Hospital.

On the occasion, NC senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel stressed the need for focusing on resolving current political deadlock instead of leading a new government.

"Federal democratic republic is NC's agenda and NC has more role in saving it. So party should be at work to end current political deadlocks," he said.

Similarly, party General Secretary Dr Shashanka Koirala underscored the need for completing party general convention on time.

Also, party central member Shekhar Koirala emphasised a review and evaluation of how democratic the party was.

Source: National News Agency Nepal