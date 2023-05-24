General

Former President of the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), Dr Shesh Ghale has said he has always joined the 'do something for motherland' campaign.

He stressed the need for all the NRNA office bearers to move ahead with positive vibes. He was addressing an interaction with the theme of 'consensus, cooperation, unity and authenticity' organised in Lisbon on Monday by the NRNA National Coordination Council, Portugal.

Stating that he did not want to talk about disputes revolving the NRNA, he pledged to fulfill his responsibility as his association with the association impartially. "The NRNA General Convention was held after taking legal advice," he said of the disputes.

A network could be run in the model of the United Nations as a network of Nepali communities in foreign countries, he viewed.

He urged all Nepali people to draw the attention of the government of Nepal to pressing issues like climate change, renewal energy and green hydrogen.

Similarly, the NRNA Central Vice President Tharka Sen said they were moving ahead with the spirit of unity. Also, the NRNA outgoing Vice President Sonam Lama stressed the need for all those associated with the NRNA to rise beyond personal interests.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal