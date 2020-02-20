General

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gokul Prasad Banskota has said he put in papers from today on moral ground after questions were raised about him.

In a Twitter post this afternoon, Banskota resigned from the post after an audio clip was leaked for seeking commission to settle the procurement process of a security printing press for the government.

"I would like to inform about my resignation tender to the Right Honorable Prime Minister on moral ground as question was raised about me," reads the Twitter post.

Source: National News Agency Nepal