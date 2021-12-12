General

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba has said the present government would be continued until the coming national elections if he is elected the party president from its 14th general convention.

Addressing to the programme for congratulating and extending best wishes to the general convention representatives here today, he said it was necessary for him to get elected the party president and that he would fulfill the demands of all if he was made victorious in the general convention.

Party president Deuba also committed to make the party everyone's and not only of an individual.

"You know well the situation during the rule of the previous government. The situation has eased now. So, it is necessary for the Nepali Congress to win at present and the country can be steered ahead only when the Congress wins. Hence, this general convention is significant," he said.

PM and party president Deuba added: "I have also given my candidacy for the post of party president. If you make me victorious with overwhelming votes in the general convention, I will definitely fulfill all the demands."

He said if he becomes the party president for the next term the present government will last and it will also conduct the national election.

"If I become the party president, this government lasts and if I lose the election for party presidency, all will start making noises that I should not be leading the government on moral grounds. Therefore, I need to win the election to the party president in the present circumstances."

Stating that we can fight for our rights only if democracy is there in the country and a country sans democracy is unimaginable, PM Deuba said this is his last inning as the Prime Minister and he was under pressure to win the party presidency this time as questions would be raised against him as the PM if he lost the party president race.

He said he has become successful in becoming the Prime Minister after removing KP Sharma Oli from the post and that the NC would be in a position to form governments from the local level to the central level only if he wins the party presidency.

The Prime Minister reiterated that it is necessary to safeguard Nepal's constitution, guarantee the rights of indigenous nationalities and provide appropriate rights to women. Noting that the constitution has incorporated the aspirations of all the indigenous peoples in the country, he said the Nepali Congress too has made provisions of reservation to the indigenous nationalities, Dalits, Muslims and women as well as the backward region Karnali.

Source: National News Agency Nepal