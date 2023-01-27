General

Rabi Lamichhane, who lost the posts of lawmaker and Home Minister after the verdict of the Supreme Court, has said he would welcome SC decision.

Responding to queries of media persons while exiting from Home Ministry after SC’s verdict on Friday, Lamichhane shared there was not any higher body than the Supreme Court, s0 he welcomed the SC's verdict.

“I welcome the SC’s verdict," he reiterated, wondering, "In other questions, what can a non-citizen respond." Lamichhane further said, “You are asking questions to a non-citizen. I don’t know whom the question is being asked.”

Lamichhane lost both posts of minister and lawmaker after the SC determined him guilty in the case of citizenship row.

A constitutional bench of Acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki, and Justices—Bishwombhar Shrestha, Ishwor Prasad Khatiwada, Dr Ananda Mohan Bhattarai and Anil Kumar Sinha- decided Lamichhane a guilty.

Source: National News Agency Nepal