Games, sports

Nepal has defeated Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets in today's match held under ICC World Cup League -2 triangular one-day international series. With this win, Nepal has won five consecutive games in League-2.

In the match held at Dubai International Cricket Ground in the UAE, Nepal met the target of 204 runs posted by Papua New Guinea at the loss of 6 wickets in 45.2 overs.

Kushal Bhurtel contributed 56 runs for Nepal while Ashif Sheikh made 44 runs, Arif Sheikh 33 runs, captain Rohit Kumar Poudel 20 runs, Dipendra Singh Airi 22 runs and Kushal Malla 12 runs.

Invited to bat first after losing the toss, Papua New Guinea made 203 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in 50 overs.

Gulsan Jha took three wickets while Kushal Malla took two wickets and Sompal Kami, Karan KC and Pratish GC took one wicket each.

With the victory, Nepal is in sixth position in the points table with 28 points in 29 matches.

Source: National News Agency Nepal