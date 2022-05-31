Games, sports

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made public the match schedule for the triangular one day series under the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. The match will be organised in Scotland.

Nepal will face Namibia in its first match on July 11. Similarly, it will take on Scotland and Namibia in its second and third match on July 13 and 16 respectively. It will play its fourth and final match against Scotland on July 17.

Similarly, currently, the Nepali cricket team is in the United States of America to play matches against the US and Oman under the Series. The Series is scheduled to take place on June 8-19.

Nepal is placed in the sixth position under the League 2 with six wins and six defeats in the total 12 matches it played. Similarly, Oman tops the score board followed by Scotland in the second position, UAE in third, the US in fourth, Namibia in fifth and Papua New Guinea in seventh.

Source: National News Agency Nepal