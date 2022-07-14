Games, sports

Nepal has outshone Scotland in a triangular one-day series under ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League-2.

In the match played last night, Nepal defeated Scotland by five wickets. Nepal got triumph over Scotland for the first time.

After winning toss at Titwood Cricket Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, Nepal chose fielding and invited Scotland for batting.

While batting, Scotland gathered total 144 runs on 42.5 overs at the loss of all wickets. Nepal chased the target easily on 25.1 overs at the loss of five wickets.

Nepali batsman Asif Sheikh garnered highest runs (71) to steer Nepal to victory. He made one six and 10 fours facing 62 throws.

Likewise, Kushal Bhurtel secured 27 runs, Dev Khanal four and Dipendra Singh Eiri three and Arif Sheikh one runs for Nepal. Rohit Kumar Poudel was unbeaten on 34 runs.

Scotland's bowlers Gavin Main took three wickets while Adrian Neill and Richle Berrington took one each.

Before that, Gavin Main had secured 64 runs unbeaten. Likewise, Mark Watt made 17, Safyaan Sharif 16 and Calum Macleod 13 runs.

Nepali bowlers Sompal Kami and Mohammad Adil Alam took three wickets each, captain Sandeep Lamichhane two wickets and Karan KC and Deependra Singh Airi one each.

This is Nepal's first-ever win in the series. Earlier Nepal lost to Namibia by 40 runs in the first match.

Scotland had defeated Namibia by 77 runs in the first match. With the win, Nepal has garnered 17 score from 18 matches. Nepal has ascended fifth in the score board.

Having played 22 matches, Scotland is the second top in the score board with 30.

Source: National News Agency Nepal