ICC President Barclay calls on PM Dahal

Kathmandu: President of International Cricket Council (ICC), Greg Barclay, today paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', according to the Prime Minister's Secretariat. The meeting took place at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar, where they discussed potential avenues for the development of Nepal's cricket and other pertinent issues. On the occasion, the Prime Minister acknowledged that the ICC President's Nepal visit highlighted ICC's priorities and significance to the Nepali cricket. He briefed Barclay that Nepal accords top priority to the construction of a cricket stadium and other required structures. "The U-19 Women's World Cup scheduled for 2027 is of paramount importance to the Nepal government. We eagerly anticipate invaluable support from the ICC towards realizing this goal," Prime Minister Dahal stated. In response, ICC President Barclay pledged the ICC's commitment to supporting the development of cricket in Nepal. Government Chief Secretary Dr Baikuntha Aryal and office-bearers from Cricket Association of Nepal were also present in the meeting. Source: National News Agency Nepal