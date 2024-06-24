ICC T20 World Cup: England beat US to enter semifinal



Kathmandu: England has defeated the United States to enter the semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup-2024.

England has become the first team to reach the semi-final thrashing the US by 10 wickets in the match played at Bridgetown Barbados last night.

Chasing the target of 116 runs presented by the US, England met it in 9.4 overs and secured their position in semi-final.

Captain Jos Jos Buttler contributed highest 83 runs, including six fours and seven sixes to ensure England team’s win. Likewise, opener Phil Salt remained unbeaten with 25 runs off 21 balls.

Put to bat first after losing the toss, the US had made 115 runs in 18.5 overs. Nitish Kumar had gathered the highest 30 runs and Kori Anderson 29 runs for the US.

With this win, England has reached the semi-final with four score from three matches in the Group ‘B’ and the US.

Source: National News Agency RSS