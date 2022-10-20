General

Reconstruction of Ichhakamana Temple based in Ichhakamana rural municipality-5 of Chitwan has reached the final stage.

The reconstruction was initiated after demolishing the old temple structure which was made up of stone and mud.

Chairperson of Ichhakamana Siddhababa Area Conservation Committee, Ram Prasad Bohora shared that reconstruction works were initiated after its inauguration on 21 June 2018. Now placement of copper-made roof is yet to be completed, he said. Besides, painting, pebble placement and wall construction are also yet to be done within the temple premises.

He informed that remaining works were not completed on time due to lack of resources. “Around 20 million investment has been already made for the temple reconstruction. The rural municipality and province government financed for the temple rebuild. However, we have also collected 4-5 lakh from individual donors”, he further informed.

Local people had also donated their kind labour for the temple reconstruction, he further shared. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal