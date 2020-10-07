Health & Safety, medical

At a time when the hospitals in Kathmandu Valley have run out of ICU and ventilators to treat the coronavirus infected patients, the hospitals in Bhaktapur district have some beds for critical treatment of the COVID-19 patients.

Among the arrangement made at different hospitals for COVID-19 treatment in Bhaktapur, there are currently 15 ICU beds empty and 12 ventilators. A total of 20 ICU beds and 15 ventilators were managed in the district hospitals.

Bhaktapur Hospital, KMC Hospital and Nepal- Korea Friendship Hospital have allocated beds for the treatment of coronavirus positive persons. Among them, only the ICUs at Bhaktapur Hospital are occupied so far. Four men and a woman are receiving treatment there while other health facilities have empty beds, according to Chief of Health Office, Krishna Bahadur Mijar.

Similarly, even the isolation wards are not occupied in different hospitals. Among 15 isolation wards, two isolation wards are empty. In the COVID-19 focused hospital, eight men and five women are receiving treatment at isolation wards. There are 10 isolation beds at Madhyapur Hospital where only two women are receiving treatment.

Chief Mijar further shared that isolation wards of Iwamura Hosptial (4), Nagarik Hospital (3), Siddhi Memorial Hospital (1), Nepal-Korea Municipality Hospital (9), BP Eye Hospital (1), Public Health Centre (2), Summit Hospital (10), Arogya Hospital (4) and Cancer Hospital (6) were unused.

The institutional isolation centres are also empty.

Source: National News Agency Nepal