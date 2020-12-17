General

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has come into operation in district hospital, Nuwakot. The services have been extended after upgrading the hospital as 50-bed hospitals recently.

According to hospital development committee chair Arjun Prasad Neupane, ventilator services were begun as the hospital received two sets of ventilators from Bagmati Province government.

The hospital is beginning 10-bed ICU services with high dependency unit (HDU) in four-bed services.

Neupane added that the hospital is prioritizing the treatment to COVID-19 patients in ICU services as per the necessity.

Source: National News Agency Nepal