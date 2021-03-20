General

The World Bank has decided to provide Rs. 8 billion 625 million to Nepal to help its efforts to vaccinate more than 70 per cent of citizens against COVID-19. The funds are being provided through the International Development Association.

The WB Executive Board decided to provide the funds to help Nepal consolidate its health and immunization system, and in protected, effective and equitable distribution of the vaccine, according to a statement issued by the WB headquarters in Washington DC, USA.

The funds will be used to procure the vaccine, distribute and carry out necessary laboratory works, and for protection of Nepal's economy and Nepalis' health.

Source: National News Agency Nepal