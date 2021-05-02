General

Identities of all three boys found dead inside a car with Indian number plate parked near Syauli bazaar of Tulasipur sub-metropolitan city-6 on Saturday evening have been ascertained today.

The deceased are Sandip Pariyar, 9, son of Bhim Bahadur Pariyar of Baruwa village of Tulasipur-6, Subarna Pariyar, 7, son of Santosh Pariyar and Karan Pariyar, 6,son of Krishna Pariyar of the same place, said Deputy Superintendent of Police at the Area Police Office, Tulasipur, Shiva Bahadur Singh.

Earlier, the parents of the boys had filed an application at the Area Police Office, Tulasipur, on April 30, asking for help in search of those boys missing from April 29.

The bodies have now been kept at Rapti Provincial Hospital, Tulasipur, for a postmortem. A specialist team from Nepalgunj with sniffer dog reached Tulasipur on Saturday night for investigation into the case, added Singh.

The car was parked at the place for the past seven months and car owner Yadav Gaire has been summoned to the Area Police Office, said police.

Source: National News Agency Nepal