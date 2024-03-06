Identity of all seven deceased in Dhading bus accident ascertained

_: March 6: Identity of all those died in a road accident that occurred at Ghatbesi of Gajuri rural municipality in Dhading have been ascertained. A passenger bus (Lu 2 Kha 2121) heading towards Kathmandu from Bhairahawa of Kapilvastu had plunged into the Trishuli River at Ghatbesi along the Prithvi Highway on Wednesday morning. Deputy Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office, Dhading, Santu Lal Jaisawar, said the deceased have been identified as Rubi Shrestha of Butwal sub-metropolitan City-2, Bekha Putuwar, 55, of Chandragiri municipality-10, Kathmandu, Mahendra Chaudhary of Kapilvastu, Jogindar Yadav, Ram Kishor Jaisawal, Nasir Ali and Sarajuddhin Musalman of Rupandehi. Similarly, Narmada Subedi, Biraj Gaire and Prakash Pathak have gone missing following the accident. Search for the missing is underway. A total of 39 people were injured in the incident. Source: National News Agency Nepal