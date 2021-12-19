General

Chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Center) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that the identity and rights of the deprived regions and the oppressed community have been guaranteed only because of the struggle and sacrifice of the people and the leading role of the Maoists.

Expressing best wishes to all the Nepali Kirant and Newar communities living in the country and abroad on the occasion of Kirant community's festival Udhauli and Yomri Punhi celebrated by the Newar community, he said that nationalism is strengthened by the rights and identity of all communities.

Stating that prosperity with the identity of the communities is the progress of the nation, Chair Prachanda said such invaluable culture has been making a great contribution to the social development and prosperity of the country. Tolerance with cultural diversity is the foundation of unity of Nepali society.

Stating that festivals like these help in developing a sense of mutual harmony and coexistence in the entire Nepali community, Chair Prachanda has expressed his best wishes to all those celebrating the festival today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal