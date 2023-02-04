General

General Secretary of the International Federation of Red Cross and Crescent Societies (IFRC), Jagan Chapagain, has arrived in Kathmandu on his four-day visit to Nepal. He was welcomed at the Tribhuvan International Airport by head of the IFRC's national delegation in Nepal, Azmat Ullah.

A meeting of the IFRC's special governing board on December 3, 2019 had unanimously elected him as its General Secretary, making him the first person of Nepali origin to hold the coveted position. The meeting was participated by 29 member countries. Following this, he assumed office on February 1, 2020.

Earlier, he visited Nepal on February 1, 2022. On the occasion, he said global assistances would continue for building safe and resilient communities in Nepal.

"There is a need to continue works to address necessities of the people at risks, and improve their lives before, after and during emergency situations relating to disaster and health," he said.

Chapagain is scheduled to take stock of the work and activities by the IFRC's national delegation in Nepal and the Nepal Red Cross Society, according to the IFRC in Nepal.

He will take part in the handing over of 30 new ambulances and 15 upgraded ones to the Nepal Red Cross Society by the IFRC, apart from addressing an event to be organised to make public a report 'Global Disaster Report' published by the IFRC.

He will also meet different political leaderships on the current issues of the country, it has been said.

The IFRC is the world's humanitarian network. It supports local Red Cross and Red Crescent action in over 192 countries. It has around 15 million volunteers in the countries working for the good of humanity, according the IFRC.

Source: National News Agency Nepal