Secretary General of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Jagan Chapagain, has gone to Sri Lanka after completing Nepal visit.

He had taken the charge of Secretary General of the IFRC from February 1, 2020. This is the first Nepal visit of Chapagain after becoming the IFRC Secretary General.

Chapagain arrived here on February 1 for Nepal visit and he took the information about the activities of Nepal Red Cross and IFRC in Nepal during his stay in Nepal. Chapagain also met with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Likewise, he held separate meetings with Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota, Foreign Affairs Minister Narayan Khadka and Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Uma Regmi.

During the meetings, he urged them to formulate laws related to Red Cross in Nepal. On the occasion, discussion was held on various matters including vaccine against COVID-19, humanitarian support and laws related to the Red Cross.

Chapagain said, “I have urged all sides to seek solution to the problems seen in Nepal Red Cross by joining hands. I am hopeful that the solution will be found out soon. Red Cross laws are necessary to run the Red Cross more systematically in the days to come. IFRC will lend necessary support to the Government of Nepal for the same.”

One hundred ninety-two countries of the world are members of IFRC. Governing Board meeting of IFRC held on December 3, 2019 had selected Chapagain to the post for the first time from Asia. Twenty-nine countries of the world are in the Board.

Source: National News Agency Nepal