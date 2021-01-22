General

Inspector General of Nepal Police Shailesh Thapa Chhetri has directed the police offices to make proper security plan in view of the election sensitivity. IGP Thapa Chhetri gave such direction at the half-year review meeting on work progress made by Chiefs of Province Police Offices for Nepal Police Work Plan, 2077 and the current fiscal year.

At the event held virtually on Thursday, IGP Chhetri reminded that the Work Plan was brought to give guidance to police organization. So, cooperation and commitment from all sides is needed to realize its success. He urged the senior officials to make effective the Province Offices to ensure success in terms of arrangement of security to the election the government has announced.

On the occasion, Chief of Province Offices informed Chhetri about the management and progress of peace and security situation, development of technology-based research to curb crimes, reform in traffic management, economic disciple and transparency and complaint hearing.

Source: National News Agency Nepal