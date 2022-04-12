Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The Armed Police Force (APF) bade farewell to retiring Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shailendra Khanal as per the institutional tradition.

At a special ceremony organized at APF headquarters, Halchowk Soyambhu, on Monday, Additional Inspector General (AIG) duo, Pushparam KC and Ramsharan Poudel, bade farewell to the retiring IGP with bunch of flower and token of love.

Likewise, APF Family Women Association Vice-Chair Jyoti KC bade farewell to its outgoing Chair Sarita Kandel Khanal with bunch of flower and garland.

On the occasion IGP Khanal had handed over all responsibilities of the organization to AIG KC.

AIG duo, KC and Poudel lauded retiring IGP Khanal for his substantial contributions to the expansion of organizational strength. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal