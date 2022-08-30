General

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dheeraj Pratap Singh of Nepal Police and IGP Raju Aryal of the Armed Police Force (APF) have left for the United States of America.

Both the IGPs last night left for New York, US to attend the Third United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit commencing from Wednesday. The Summit will run for three days. Superintendent of Police Sabin Pradhan and APF Inspector Kedar Prasad Sapkota are also accompanying Singh and Aryal.

Police high officials including the Additional Inspector Generals and Deputy Inspector Generals bid farewell the IGP Singh and his team at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

It is stated the Third United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS 2022) will bring together Ministers, Chiefs of Police and senior representatives of regional and professional policing organizations to engage on strengthening international peace, security, and development for all through the unifying power and enabling role of national and United Nations policing.

Discussions will focus on identifying approaches and practices to operationalize the United Nations Police Division's role as a system-wide service provider and focal point for United Nations policing and other law enforcement matters; reinforce ongoing efforts to enhance the performance of United Nations Police by strengthening capacities, including the launch of the Voluntary Compact on Advancing Gender Parity within the United Nations Police; and integrate United Nations policing priorities in international peace and security processes, discussions and for a, the United Nations has stated in its website.

On the occasion, the IGP duo would also meet the police chiefs from other countries and hold talks on matters of common security concerns.

Additional Inspector General of Police Sahakul Bahadur Thapa and APF Additional Inspector General Narayan Datta Poudel will look after the day-to-day administrative business of Nepal Police and the APF respectively during the absence of IGPs Singh and Aryal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal