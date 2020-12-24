General

The Ilam district chapter of the National Network for Right to Information (NNRTI) has been formed. A gathering of media workers and Right to Information activists held at the district headquarters on Wednesday formed an ad hoc committee of the chapter.

The gathering constituted a nine-member interim committee under the leadership of Ramesh Parajuli.

Sunita Khaling has been picked as the deputy coordinator of the committee while Tika Khatiwada has been entrusted with the responsibility of member-secretary.

Among other nominated as members are Bhagirath Bhandari, Kiran Poudel, Sujata Sunuwar, Sonu Mukhiya, Sushma Shrestha and Bikas Sundas.

The committee has been formed to keep citizens informed of their fundamental right to access information held by public agencies.

Network's Province 1 member Ram Yonghang said the national network for right to information would make the general public aware of their right and facilitate the process for requesting information. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal